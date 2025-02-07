LSU softball wins season opener behind Heavener's perfect game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger softball team started the 2025 season off in historic fashion as freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener threw a six-inning perfect game to help the Tigers defeat Charlotte 8-0 at Tiger Park on Friday.

The freshman from Florida was named the 2024 Max Prep National Player of the Year and she clearly showed why early in her LSU career as she spun 85 pitches and did not allow a hit, walk, run or error in her collegiate debut.

LSU struck first at the plate as Tori Edwards drove in Danica Coffey from second base with a RBI single and that's all the run support Heavener would need.

The freshman pitcher struck out ten Niner batters in the first four innings of play.

LSU was led at the plate by Coffey who finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs in her return to action after missing last season due to injury.

Maddox McKee also drove in two runs for the Tigers.