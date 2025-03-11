LSU softball will face UL Lafayette on Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU is set to host in-state rival the UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns on Tuesday night in Tiger Park. This is the final game before the Tigers start conference play this weekend.

The Tigers are 23-1 on the season after four wins in the LSU Round Robin last weekend against South Alabama and Minnesota. Over the weekend, LSU batted .414 and outscored its opponents 40-6.

ULL is on a two-game win streak, which includes a 4-3 win over No. 21 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Ragin’ Cajuns are batting .305 this season with 167 hits.

LSU leads ULL 26-16 in the all-time series, but the Ragin' Cajuns have won three of the last four meetings.

First pitch between the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the game airing on the SEC Network+.