LSU softball will face UL Lafayette on Tuesday night

1 hour 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 2:44 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU is set to host in-state rival the UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns on Tuesday night in Tiger Park. This is the final game before the Tigers start conference play this weekend.

The Tigers are 23-1 on the season after four wins in the LSU Round Robin last weekend against South Alabama and Minnesota. Over the weekend, LSU batted .414 and outscored its opponents 40-6. 

ULL is on a two-game win streak, which includes a 4-3 win over No. 21 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Ragin’ Cajuns are batting .305 this season with 167 hits. 

LSU leads ULL 26-16 in the all-time series, but the Ragin' Cajuns have won three of the last four meetings.

First pitch between the Tigers and Ragin' Cajuns is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the game airing on the SEC Network+. 

