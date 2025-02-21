LSU softball team remains undefeated after winning first of five games in LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers softball team beat Penn State 10-1 in a five-inning game that started a weekend of five games this weekend for the 2025 LSU Invitational.

The game ended after the run rule was invoked after the fifth inning. LSU is now 11-0 this season.

LSU will play another game on Friday at 6 p.m. against Southern Miss.

Beth Torina's squad secured four top-25 wins last weekend, as LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC with a .377 batting average and No. 9 in the NCAA with a .475 on-base percentage.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener is the reigning back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week with a 3-0 record on the season. She has a 1.05 ERA in 20 innings pitched, which includes a perfect game. Two-time All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon is 4-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 25 strikeouts and two shutouts in 24 innings of work.

LSU is now 7-4 against Penn State. Going into the rest of the games, LSU is 25-5 versus Southern Miss and 39-1 against Nicholls in all-time matchups.

The Tigers will also have another doubleheader on Saturday against Southern Miss at 4:00 p.m. and Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. before concluding the weekend on Sunday with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch against Nicholls.

The entire weekend of games will stream on SEC Network+.