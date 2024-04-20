87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU softball shuts out No. 4 Tennessee to even series

Saturday, April 20 2024
By: Jack Schemmel

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - Kelley Lynch tossed a gem to carry LSU softball to a shutout win over No. 4 Tennessee.

Lynch allowed just four Volunteer hits in seven innings while striking out six en route to a 1-0 win. The only run of the game came on a Raeleen Gutierrez home run in the fourth inning.

LSU improves to 35-9 overall and 11-9 in SEC play. The No. 7 Tigers go for the series win on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

