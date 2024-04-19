LSU softball opens series at No. 4 Tennessee Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The No. 7 LSU softball team has a tough test this weekend on the road.

The Tigers start a three-game series with the only SEC team that has better ranking Friday, No. 4 Tennessee. The game will be on the SEC Network at 5 p.m.

The Volunteers, 32-7 overall and 12-3 in the SEC, and are coming off a series win over Mississippi State last weekend.

LSU, 34-8 overall and 10-8 in the SEC, has lost four of their last six conference games. The last time the Tigers won a series against Tennessee was in Knoxville in 2021. LSU is 12-4 this season against Top 25 teams.