LSU softball musters up just three hits, drops series finale to Auburn

BATON ROUGE - For the second straight week, the LSU softball team dropped a weekend series.

In the rubber match against Auburn on Sunday, LSU only mustered up three hits in a 3-1 loss.

In the circle, Auburn's Shelby Lowe got her second win against LSU this weekend, tossing a complete game.

Raelin Chaffin got the loss for LSU, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three earned runs.

LSU is now 33-8 overall and 10-8 in SEC play. The Tigers welcome Louisiana-Lafayette to Tiger Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.