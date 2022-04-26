LSU softball makes quick work of McNeese, 10-1 in five innings

In their last midweek game of the season, #19 LSU run-ruled McNeese State 10-1 in five innings Tuesday night at Tiger Park. LSU has won nine of its last 11 games and finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 mark against Louisiana teams.

Cait Calland, Georgia Clark and Taylor Pleasants all registered homeruns for the Tigers who out-hit the Cowgirls 9-3.

Sophomore Taylor Pleasants led the Tigers with two hits and four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the third inning. Junior Georgia Clark hit her 14th home run of the season and moved to No. 6 all-time in the program’s record book for the most home runs in a single season. Sophomore Cait Calland hit her second career dinger and classmate Danieca Coffey turned in her 19th multiple hit game this season with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.

Senior Shelbi Sunseri (7-7) threw her sixth complete game as she rung up three batters and allowed three hits and one run in 5.0 innings of work.