LSU softball makes quick work of McNeese, 10-1 in five innings
In their last midweek game of the season, #19 LSU run-ruled McNeese State 10-1 in five innings Tuesday night at Tiger Park. LSU has won nine of its last 11 games and finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 mark against Louisiana teams.
Cait Calland, Georgia Clark and Taylor Pleasants all registered homeruns for the Tigers who out-hit the Cowgirls 9-3.
Sophomore Taylor Pleasants led the Tigers with two hits and four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the third inning. Junior Georgia Clark hit her 14th home run of the season and moved to No. 6 all-time in the program’s record book for the most home runs in a single season. Sophomore Cait Calland hit her second career dinger and classmate Danieca Coffey turned in her 19th multiple hit game this season with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Senior Shelbi Sunseri (7-7) threw her sixth complete game as she rung up three batters and allowed three hits and one run in 5.0 innings of work.
