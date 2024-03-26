LSU softball has no trouble with Nicholls in Thibodaux

61°
Tuesday, March 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

THIBODAUX - The No. 6 LSU softball team went on the road and cruised past Nicholls Tuesday evening.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to a 10-2 win. Raelin Chaffin tossed a complete game for LSU, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

McKaela Walker added a three-run home run in the sixth inning for the Tigers.

LSU, now 26-4 this season, welcomes No. 11 Texas A&M to Tiger Park this weekend for a three-game series starting Thursday.

