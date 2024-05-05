LSU softball drops regular season finale to Liberty, will be eight seed at SEC tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball couldn't get much going offensively and dropped their regular season finale 3-1 to Liberty.

The Flames scored the first three runs of the game, while the Tigers didn't get on the scoreboard until a Raeleen Gutierrez RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, LSU threatened to steal one, but Ciara Briggs grounded out to the pitcher with the bases loaded to end the game.

LSU ends the regular season with a 38-14 overall record. After starting the season 24-0, the Tigers went 14-14 in their last 28 games.

LSU, 12-12 in SEC play this season, earns the eight seed at the SEC tournament. The Tigers will play nine-seed Alabama in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the SEC Network.

The tournament will be played at Auburn University.