82°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball dominates in NCAA regional opener against PVU
BATON ROUGE - LSU Softball started NCAA regional action with a bang. The Tigers hammered out 15 hits on their way to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Prairie View in the opener of the Baton Rouge regional at Tiger Park on Friday.
LSU pitcher Raelin Chaffin spun a gem as she threw the complete game win with eight strike-outs allowing the two runs on two hits.
The Tigers advance in the winner's bracket and will now face the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday at noon in a battle of unbeatens as the Cajuns took out Omaha 5-0 earlier in the day.
Trending News
LSU was led at the plate by shortstop Taylor Pleasants who finished her day 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three runs driven in.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools leader pursuing superintendent job in Florida
-
EBR superintendent discusses Florida job prospect
-
Explicit: Mom curses out cameras as she's taken to jail
-
28-year-old shot, killed in parking garage just off LSU campus late Thursday...
-
Glen Oaks Crime Prevention District advances while residents debate the costs