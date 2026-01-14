66°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU signs USC's Husan Longstreet as Lane Kiffin continues to expand QB room from transfer portal
BATON ROUGE — LSU has secured another quarterback from the transfer portal.
USC's Husan Longstreet, the No. 6-rated quarterback in the transfer portal, has signed with LSU, LSU Athletics said Wednesday on social media.
View this post on Instagram
The former Trojan was a 5-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The freshman quarterback saw the field in four games at USC, in which he rushed for 76 yards and passed for 103 yards, with an 86.7% completion rate.
Trending News
Longstreet joins former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt in Lane Kiffin's quarterback room.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in to face child sex...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing 14-year-old
-
St. Amant man federally indicted for production, possession of child pornography
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs