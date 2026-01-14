LSU signs USC's Husan Longstreet as Lane Kiffin continues to expand QB room from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE — LSU has secured another quarterback from the transfer portal.

USC's Husan Longstreet, the No. 6-rated quarterback in the transfer portal, has signed with LSU, LSU Athletics said Wednesday on social media.

The former Trojan was a 5-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The freshman quarterback saw the field in four games at USC, in which he rushed for 76 yards and passed for 103 yards, with an 86.7% completion rate.

Longstreet joins former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt in Lane Kiffin's quarterback room.