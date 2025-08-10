LSU signee Brice Turang signs with Milwaukee Brewers

BATON ROUGE, LA - The wait is officially over for Tiger fans. Highly touted shortstop Brice Turang announced Thursday evening he is signing with the Milwaukee Brewers ending any hope that he would end up in Baton Rouge.

The 21st overall pick in this years MLB draft was said to have an asking price of worth more than $3 million which likely caused the two parties to reach an agreement with less than 24 hours till the signing deadline.

The expectations were that Turang would sign no matter what, but Paul Mainieri and his staff remained hopeful when he dipped down draft boards and was selected by the Brewers with the 21st pick.

"99.9% of the country would not walk away from that kind of money," smiled Mainieri. "He'd have to really be gambling on himself that three years from now he's going to be a much better player, worth a lot more and travel through the minor leagues at a rocket pace like Alex Bregman did."

Mainieri expected teams like the Royals and Rays to go after Turang considering they had higher draft pools and more money to spend on their top ten picks.

The Brewers only had a $6 million signing pool for all ten of their draft picks.

Sources believe Turang signed for $3.4 million.