LSU set for Saturday morning showdown with Arkansas in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers are back in Death on Saturday morning as they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle for the Boot.

LSU enters at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in SEC play after last week’s 20–9 loss at Alabama.

Arkansas comes in at 2-7 and winless in the conference at 0-5, following a home loss to Mississippi State.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is officially listed as questionable on the SEC injury report, but recent indications point to backup Michael Van Buren getting the start as Nussmeier recovers from an abdominal injury.

Arkansas is led by quarterback Taylen Green, who has thrown for 2,372 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 649 rushing yards on 127 carries with six scores on the ground.

The Tigers and the Razorbacks will face off for the Golden Boot on Saturday at 11:45am, and the game will air on the SEC Network