REPORT: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier not likely to play versus Arkansas due to abdominal injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not likely to play against Arkansas tomorrow after his availability was downgraded to questionable due to a nagging abdominal injury, ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

Nussmeier was downgraded from probable to questionable on the SEC availability report on Friday.

Backup Michael Van Buren is in line to play.