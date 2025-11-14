62°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier not likely to play versus Arkansas due to abdominal injury
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not likely to play against Arkansas tomorrow after his availability was downgraded to questionable due to a nagging abdominal injury, ESPN's Pete Thamel said.
Nussmeier was downgraded from probable to questionable on the SEC availability report on Friday.
Backup Michael Van Buren is in line to play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
-
Saturday is Election Day. Thrive EBR plan goes before voters in three...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense