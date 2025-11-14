62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier not likely to play versus Arkansas due to abdominal injury

1 hour 14 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 8:22 PM November 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not likely to play against Arkansas tomorrow after his availability was downgraded to questionable due to a nagging abdominal injury, ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

Nussmeier was downgraded from probable to questionable on the SEC availability report on Friday.

Backup Michael Van Buren is in line to play.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days