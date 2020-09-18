81°
LSU selling cut-outs to stand in for fans in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Only a select few fans will be part of the roughly 25,000 fans who get to attend football games in Tiger Stadium this season, but LSU is giving everyone else an opportunity to leave their mark on game day.
The LSU Athletics department announced Friday that fans can now purchase cut-outs to place in the empty seats left in the stands. You can upload a picture of yourself for the display, or you can get creative and put someone - or something - else entirely.
The cut-outs will cost $50 a piece, and fans can opt to pick up theirs at the end of the season.
You can learn more about the offer here.
