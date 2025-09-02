90°
LSU says it will forgive parking citations given during first week of classes

1 hour 12 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 12:43 PM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After students complained of parking issues on LSU's campus, the University Interim President Matt Lee said Tuesday that parking citations given out during the first week of classes will be forgiven. 

"Good news, Tigers! Parking citations issued to students on the Baton Rouge campus between August 25–29 will be forgiven," Lee said in a statement.

Lee added that those who paid their tickets will be refunded. 

WBRZ reported that LSU has 2,270 names on the commuter permit waiting list. It also notes that there are 700 pending waitlist offers to students for a chance to upgrade to a commuter permit, and additional offers will be made in the following week. The number of Commuter permits sold is expected to reach 11,000.

