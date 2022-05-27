LSU's season-opener vs BYU moved to the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS - LSU Football's opening game will be moved from Houston to New Orleans due to the severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

On Monday, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said the game would not be played in Houston but could not provide a definite answer on the new venue for the Tigers' opening game against BYU.

That same day, BYU confirmed the game would in fact be played Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. LSU soon confirmed the move as well.

#LSU's season opener on Sept. 2 has been relocated to the New Orleans Superdome. Details: https://t.co/jEusdrkpry pic.twitter.com/C0S43TigBq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 28, 2017

"ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move," said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. "Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted."

Over the weekend, officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome offered to host the game, which was slated to take place in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 2. Superdome officials had said the stadium could host the Tiger's season-opener if NRG could not host the two teams because of severe weather conditions.

Some areas in Houston could experience up to 50 inches of total rainfall as a result of Harvey. As of now, the game is set for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.