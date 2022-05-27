78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's season-opener vs BYU moved to the Superdome

4 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Monday, August 28 2017 Aug 28, 2017 August 28, 2017 5:02 PM August 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - LSU Football's opening game will be moved from Houston to New Orleans due to the severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

On Monday, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said the game would not be played in Houston but could not provide a definite answer on the new venue for the Tigers' opening game against BYU.

That same day, BYU confirmed the game would in fact be played Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. LSU soon confirmed the move as well.

"ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move," said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. "Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted."

Over the weekend, officials with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome offered to host the game, which was slated to take place in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 2. Superdome officials had said the stadium could host the Tiger's season-opener if NRG could not host the two teams because of severe weather conditions.

Some areas in Houston could experience up to 50 inches of total rainfall as a result of Harvey. As of now, the game is set for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Trending News

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days