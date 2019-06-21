LSU's Naz Reid not called in NBA Draft, still signs with Timberwolves

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - While Naz Reid didn't get picked during the NBA Draft Thursday night, he is still going to play professional ball.

The Advocate is reporting that after the draft, the LSU forward agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The specifics of Reid's deal were not disclosed.

Undrafted LSU center Naz Reid has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

Reports say two-way contracts were instituted in the 2017 offseason when NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players.

Reid's teammate Tremont Waters heard his name called at No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics.