LSU's Joe Brady named best assistant coach in college football

BATON ROUGE - One of the key people responsible for helping LSU's offense take the next step this season has been named the top assistant coach in the country.

Joe Brady, the Tigers' passing game coordinator, was announced as the winner of the Broyles Award on Tuesday. The award honors the best member of a coaching staff, excluding head coaches, in all of college football.

The Best Assistant in College Football



Passing Game Coordinator @CoachJoeBrady is the winner of the 2019 @BroylesAward! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/J946XIBelP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2019

Brady came from the Saints' historically potent offensive coaching staff, where he worked under head coach Sean Payton. He joined LSU in the offseason and helped transform the Tigers' offense into the best passing attack in the SEC.

The new offense also helped quarterback Joe Burrow flourish in his second year, culminating in him being named a Heisman finalist this week.