LSU's Joe Brady named best assistant coach in college football

2 hours 21 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One of the key people responsible for helping LSU's offense take the next step this season has been named the top assistant coach in the country.

Joe Brady, the Tigers' passing game coordinator, was announced as the winner of the Broyles Award on Tuesday. The award honors the best member of a coaching staff, excluding head coaches, in all of college football.

Brady came from the Saints' historically potent offensive coaching staff, where he worked under head coach Sean Payton. He joined LSU in the offseason and helped transform the Tigers' offense into the best passing attack in the SEC. 

The new offense also helped quarterback Joe Burrow flourish in his second year, culminating in him being named a Heisman finalist this week.

