83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Javonte Smart plans to enter 2021 NBA Draft

43 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, April 08 2021 Apr 8, 2021 April 08, 2021 1:18 PM April 08, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard Javonte Smart will enter the 2021 Draft with an agent.

The junior averaged 16 pts, 4 ast, 3.7 rebounds in his final season. He is the second LSU player to declare his intentions to head to the NBA after Trendon Watford did so on Wednesday.

The draft is set for July 29th.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days