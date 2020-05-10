79°
LSU's football championship season has been made into a documentary

Sunday, May 10 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LSU football fans will be able to relive the hype of the Tigers' best season.

Fans will be able to see what happened behind closed doors of the Tigers' national championship season with the release of a new documentary.

The SEC Network will broadcast an hour-long documentary about the whole 2019 football season and Joe Burrow's Heisman run.

The show is set to air at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, and will be called "One for the Ages."

According to ESPN, it's produced by Jim Jorden Productions, the creative team behind SEC Inside.

A replay of LSU's win over Clemson in the national championship game will follow right after the program. 

