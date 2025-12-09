41°
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes Baton Rouge kids on a shopping spree
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson was feeling the holiday spirit Tuesday afternoon as she took a few Baton Rouge kids on a shopping spree.
Johnson announced the event on social media last week and chose the winners on Monday. She took them to Dick's House of Sport on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge and allowed them to pick the items they wanted.
Johnson helped the children pick out clothes, shoes, backpacks and more.
The event was apart of Johnson's nonprofit organization, the More to 4 Foundation.
