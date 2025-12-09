41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes Baton Rouge kids on a shopping spree

55 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 10:54 PM December 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson was feeling the holiday spirit Tuesday afternoon as she took a few Baton Rouge kids on a shopping spree.

Johnson announced the event on social media last week and chose the winners on Monday. She took them to Dick's House of Sport on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge and allowed them to pick the items they wanted.

Johnson helped the children pick out clothes, shoes, backpacks and more.

Trending News

The event was apart of Johnson's nonprofit organization, the More to 4 Foundation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days