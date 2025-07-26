LSU's Flau'jae Johnson hosts back to school giveaway in her hometown

SAVANNAH, Ga. - As the start of school approaches for many, LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson decided to give back to her hometown with her third annual Back2School Giveaway.

Johnson says over 2,500 people showed up to Enmarket Arena to receive book bags, school supplies, uniforms and more.

Also, in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, the event also provided free mammograms.

Johnson is also gearing up to head back to school. She will start her senior year with LSU women's basketball this fall.