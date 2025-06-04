LSU's Dave Aranda to get 3-year, $5.5 million contract

BATON ROUGE – LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda will get a three-year, $5.5 million contract from LSU that also includes him associate head coach.

The agreement runs through Mar. 31 2020 and includes a first-year salary of $1.8 million followed by $1.85 million and then $1.9 million. Aranda will have the option to buyout of 40 percent of his remaining guaranteed base and supplemental salary if he accepts a non-head coaching position within 500 miles of Baton Rouge and 15 percent if the position is outside of Baton Rouge.

After Dec. 1 2019 there is no buyout option, according to LSU.

"Dave is an outstanding, coach, teacher and man. We are fortunate to have him as an LSU Tiger," Head Coach Ed Orgeron said.

Aranda said that he is excited for his next chapter at LSU.

"We are excited to build on what we've started. LSU is a special place. Our outstanding student-athletes, the passion of our fans, the first class facilities and the commitment to excellence from the administration makes LSU one of the premier programs in college football and I'm thrilled to be part of it," Aranda said.

Aranda's new deal is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.