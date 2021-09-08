LSU reports high vaccination rate among students so far, still collecting data

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included incorrect data. Read the updated story below.

BATON ROUGE - Through the weekend, hundreds of LSU students will be moving into their new on-campus dorms. The excitement of moving in is mixed with controversy as talks of a vaccine mandate come to the forefront.

"We're asking all of our students to get vaccinated, and as the president said that'll be mandated once the FDA approves it," said Catherine David, Associate Director of communication and development at LSU Residential Life.

As of Friday, LSU reports 5,817 of 6,203 students, about 93 percent, who submitted their vaccination status to the university have either begun the vaccine series or are fully vaccinated. But with a student body of nearly 35,000, that number accounts for a little more than 15 percent of all students so far.

"Luckily, I'm vaccinated. So I'm more worried about the unvaccinated people," an incoming freshman said

Safety precautions in dorms will look the same as last year.

"We're sticking to our fantastic cleaning routines, we'll have plexiglass between sinks, and we're asking students to do a daily symptom checker," David said.

LSU officially begins classes on August 23.