LSU receives history-making donation of $245 million

BATON ROUGE - LSU was given the biggest donation in school history of $245 million dollars from Our Lady of The Lake and LCMC Health.

"This gift is a game changer," LSU President Dr. William Tate said Friday morning.

The donation is to help provide better health care for students and athletes at LSU. It also will provide better health care for all of Louisiana and will help the school build a cancer research center, the first in the region.

"This gift will support our commitment to reducing cancer disparities for the people of our state and meaningfully improve the quality of healthcare and overall quality of life for people in need," Tate said.

Money will also be given to better the facilities at LSU in order to attract high school students to study at the university.

"We need more students, not less, enrolling in our college campuses. We need to make sure we can attract and retain the best professors. You can’t do that if you don’t pay them. We need to make sure we have campuses that are worthy of our students," Governor John Bel Edwards said.

This donation will be distributed over the course of 10 years.