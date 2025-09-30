89°
LSU ranks among 180 best colleges across the country in new list
BATON ROUGE - LSU was named the 179th best college in the country on the Wall Street Journal's 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Rankings, up nine spots from last year's list.
The list ranks universities on several factors, including student outcomes, campus experience and financial value, with LSU earning an overall score of 69.4 out of 100.
"LSU is recognized as the top university in Louisiana, and that's exactly what you should expect from an institution whose mission is to serve this state," LSU Interim President Matt Lee said.
The university was praised for its strong student success, career readiness, affordability, and learning facilities.
