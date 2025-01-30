77°
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court

42 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 2:33 PM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A LSU law professor who was removed from his position for political comments he made during a lecture was temporarily reinstated by a judge, according to court documents.

19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald R. Johnson issued an order directing the LSU Board of Supervisors to immediately reinstate Ken Levy to his position and teaching responsibilities. Levy said he will be going back to teach on Monday. 

Levy was teaching a class on Jan. 14 about police and public interactions when, according to a lawsuit he filed, he said “F**k the governor” and “f**k that" while criticizing Governor Jeff Landry for publicly rebuking a law school colleague.

The injunction from Johnson also says the university is prohibited from interfering with Levy's employment, suspending him or taking any tangible employment action against him "on account of his expressions afforded protection under the Constitutions of Louisiana and of the United States."

A hearing is set to be held Feb. 10 on the request for injunctive relief. Levy was told to pay $1,000 for a bond issued alongside the temporary restraining order.

Read the full order here.

