LSU professor continues his role on hit show 'Stranger Things'

July 03, 2019
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - LSU professor and actor, Joe Chrest, is continuing his role in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things 3'.

Chrest plays Ted Wheeler, the father of one of the main characters, Mike Wheeler. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the LSU School of Theatre. He received his Master's degree from LSU and has been a member of the 'Stranger Things' cast since the show began in 2016. 

The third season of 'Stranger Things' premieres on Netflix on July 4th.

