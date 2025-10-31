LSU presidential candidate Robert Robbins discusses his goals if selected president

BATON ROUGE -- LSU is down to three candidates to be its next president. One of those candidates is former University of Arizona president Robert Robbins, who spoke to LSU students, staff, and faculty on Friday to share his vision for the university.

Robbins served as Arizona's president for seven years, but his last few years were marked with controversy.

In 2022, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was murdered by former student Murad Dervish. Dervish had already been banned from campus before the tragedy.

Robbins said he takes full responsibility for failing to keep the campus safe.

"I told Dr. Meixner's wife, I failed you. We didn't keep the campus safe enough," Robbins said.

With multiple shootings happening on LSU's campus during football games this year, WBRZ asked Robbins what he's learned from his time at Arizona that he'd apply to campus safety in Baton Rouge.

"Someone asked me earlier about how you would employ AI to make the campus more secure? I said that because there are a million cameras around this campus. You have to constantly be surveilling. You have to have license plate readers and all that kind of technology. There's also got to be an incredibly vigilant ongoing educational process with everybody on campus," Robbins said.

The presidential search is occurring during a period of major uncertainty at LSU. It currently has an interim head football coach, an interim Athletic Director, and an interim president.

"All the way down to the department levels. It's never healthy for an institution to have so many interim leaders and to keep those interim leaders in for a long time. This campus needs a strong visionary leader who can provide some stability and start to fill all of those interim positions," Robbins said.

WBRZ also asked Robbins what his priorities would be as president.

"Serve the people of the state of Louisiana, whether it be through research that can be translated through improving healthcare or creating jobs and preparing our students to go out and fill those jobs," Robbins said.

As fellow finalist James T. Dalton of the University of Alabama did in his interview on Thursday, Robbins shared what he believes are the positives and problems with LSU.

"It's one of the unique universities that are land grant, sea grant, space grant, but also have major medical facilities," Robbins said.

As for problems, Robbins said he didn't notice many, but reiterated the need to fill the interim positions and provide strong leadership at every level of the university.