One injured in second Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive

Saturday, January 24 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive that left one injured. 

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m., shortly after another shooting at 6:54 p.m. injured a 13 -year-old inside a home.  

Police said the 33-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

