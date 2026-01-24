One injured in second Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive that left one injured.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m., shortly after another shooting at 6:54 p.m. injured a 13 -year-old inside a home.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.