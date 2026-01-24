BRPD: 32-year-old man dead after Friday night shooting on Virginia Street

BATON ROUGE - A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Virginia Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials said around 10 p.m. Friday night, they found Lathan Wheeler, 32, dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 2100 block of Virginia Street.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.