BRPD: 32-year-old man dead after Friday night shooting on Virginia Street

Saturday, January 24 2026
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Virginia Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials said around 10 p.m. Friday night, they found Lathan Wheeler, 32, dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 2100 block of Virginia Street.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

