Saint Vincent De Paul opens emergency center ahead of winter storm
BATON ROUGE — Shelters around the capital region are preparing to help those in need of a place to stay during the incoming winter storm.
Saint Vincent De Paul opened its emergency center this weekend. Doors will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will remain open until the cold weather passes.
"Anytime it's cold or hot, or there's any kind of an emergency, we make this service available, and it's very easy," said CEO Sunnie Johnson-Lane. "It's a low barrier entry, which means anyone can come."
"We'll be open throughout the weekend, accepting folks, and then we'll see how the weather looks next weekend, and we'll continue to be open as many days as it is below 40 degrees."
For a list of additional shelters open to the public, click here.
