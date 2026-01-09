Latest Weather Blog
LSU President Wade Rousse names new LSU System chief financial officer
BATON ROUGE — LSU President Wade Rousse named Dr. Brandi Roberts the LSU System's new chief financial officer on Friday.
Roberts previously served as associate vice president and chief of staff for finance and administration at LSU.
Roberts has worked in higher education finance, administration and operations for more than 20 years, the school said. She earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from LSU, as well as a master's degree in accounting.
“I’m honored by President Rousse’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve the LSU System in this capacity,” Roberts said. “Our responsibility is to steward public resources with integrity, transparency, and strategic intent. I look forward to partnering with our campuses and divisions to strengthen operational excellence, support student success, and position LSU for continued growth and impact.”
