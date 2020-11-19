72°
LSU president plans to meet with student leaders amid fallout from USA Today report

2 hours 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, November 19 2020 Nov 19, 2020 November 19, 2020 1:55 PM November 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the LSU president announced he will meet with student leaders as the university tries to address a USA Today report alleging the school mishandled reports of sexual assault.

In the letter, interim President Tom Galligan, reiterated that LSU was hiring a national law firm to review its policies. The President also said he will meet with student leaders to receive ideas on how to improve the school's process with handling certain incidents.  

"Executive Vice President Stacy Haynie and I are meeting with LSU’s student leaders to hear more about their experiences and perspectives, and we are seeking input from faculty and staff on their ideas about improving our processes. We are also consulting with the Baton Rouge Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR) Center as we work to do better in the future," Galligan said.

The latest statement came amid mounting pressure for the university to take tangible action as more people come forward accusing the university of mishandling sexual assault claims. 

Read the full statement here. 

