LSU police searching for suspect in theft incident

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU police needs assistance in identifying a suspect, who they believe is involved in a theft incident.

The theft took place on LSU's campus near Canal Hall.

If you know this person or have any information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

