LSU Police searching for man accused of battery during LSU-Alabama game
BATON ROUGE — LSU Police are searching for a man accused of battery during the LSU-Alabama game.
The bearded man, photographed on Nov. 9, is wanted for second-degree battery during the game. LSU lost the game to Alabama 42-13.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
