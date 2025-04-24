81°
LSU Police searching for 2 suspected burglars
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Police Department is working to identify two people believed to be connected to a string of burglaries.
Detectives say these two men are responsible for several vehicle burglaries on LSU's campus.
Anyone who can identify them can contact Crime Stoppers.
