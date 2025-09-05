Latest Weather Blog
LSU police open investigation after hazing complaint at Kappa Sigma fraternity
BATON ROUGE — LSU said Friday it was investigating a reported hazing at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house during the school's "Rush Week," when first-year students explore Greek organizations for possible membership. A source told WBRZ that a "rushee" was injured.
A police report said officers were assigned the case Aug. 22. The purported incident occurred the day before.
A source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation, said the probe will look into whether the person injured fell or was pushed.
State law allows for felony charges depending on the severity of the hazing. Lawmakers stiffened penalties after the 2017 alcohol-related death of first-year student Max Gruver during a ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
A Southern University student died this year after being punched in the chest during a ritual. Sophomore Caleb Wilson was pledging at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, which has since been removed from campus.
