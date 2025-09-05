93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU police open investigation after hazing complaint at Kappa Sigma fraternity

1 hour 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 3:26 PM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU said Friday it was investigating a reported hazing at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house during the school's "Rush Week," when first-year students explore Greek organizations for possible membership. A source told WBRZ that a "rushee" was injured.

A police report said officers were assigned the case Aug. 22. The purported incident occurred the day before. 

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation, said the probe will look into whether the person injured fell or was pushed.

State law allows for felony charges depending on the severity of the hazing. Lawmakers stiffened penalties after the 2017 alcohol-related death of first-year student Max Gruver during a ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Trending News

A Southern University student died this year after being punched in the chest during a ritual. Sophomore Caleb Wilson was pledging at the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, which has since been removed from campus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days