LSUPD investigating shots fired near Law Center, LSU says 'no current threat to campus'

Saturday, September 13 2025 7:54 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is investigating a shots fired call near the LSU Law Center, according to a text sent out to students.

The text was sent out around 7:49 p.m. LSU issued a statement saying there is no current threat to campus.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials told WBRZ that multiple people were detained as a result.

No injuries have been reported at this time, emergency officials said. People are advised to avoid the area.

