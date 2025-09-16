LSU player from Denham Springs nationally recognized after dominant performance vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE — LSU safety Dashawn Spears earned two awards for his performance against Florida in Week 3.

Spears, a Denham Springs High School alumnus, was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

The homegrown talent had two of LSU's five total interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in the Tigers' 20-10 conference-opener victory. He also made two tackles.

Spears is the second LSU defensive back to earn a national award this year after cornerback Mansoor Delane was named the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance against Clemson.

The Tigers' secondary is only part of an LSU defense that has been dominant through three games this season, holding opponents to just 9 points and 56 rushing yards per game. LSU has yet to allow more than 10 points in a game.

LSU plays its next opponent, Southeastern Louisiana, in Tiger Stadium at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. Fans can catch the game on SEC Network.