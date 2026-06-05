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Police release license plate number of stolen suspect vehicle in fatal Hammond gas station shooting
HAMMOND — The stolen car driven by suspects in an early Thursday morning fatal shooting at a Hammond gas station has been identified as a white 2008 4-door Honda Civic from Mississippi, police said Friday.
Hammond Police said that the car, which bears the Mississippi License Plate PJY050, was carjacked from Pike County on Tuesday.
During the shooting, which left 50-year-old Patricia Sheppard dead after her car was shot with about 70 to 80 bullets intended for another person, one of the suspects shot through the front passenger window of the white Honda Civic.
"As a result, the vehicle no longer has a front passenger window," police added.
Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said police are pursuing leads on two to three suspects.
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