LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux both drafted to MLB
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Hill was a projected first round pick, before tearing his UCL during the 2021 season. He finished his junior season 2-3 with a 6.67 ERA in 7 appearances.
36 picks later, fellow right hand pitcher Ladon Marceaux was selected No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.
