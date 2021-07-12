LSU pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux both drafted to MLB

82°
By: Reggie Chatman

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Hill was a projected first round pick, before tearing his UCL during the 2021 season. He finished his junior season 2-3 with a 6.67 ERA in 7 appearances.

36 picks later, fellow right hand pitcher Ladon Marceaux was selected No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

