LSU outlasts Mizzou is extra inning slugfest

COLUMBIA- LSU baseball managed to overcome a Zack Hess injury and pull out a wacky 10-inning 12-11 win over Missouri.

LSU improves to 24-11 on the season and 9-4 in SEC play.

After throwing 8 pitches, Zack Hess came out of the game and was replaced by Ma'Khail Hilliard who went 4.1 innings. He was charged with 6 runs on 7 hits.

LSU trailed 6-3 after the 1st inning, but scored 5-runs in the 4th inning including Zach Watson home run.

Pop up? Please ??‍??@Watson2068z sent that one out of the park!



LSU 10, Mizzou 6



??: https://t.co/mX4aLOQiJh pic.twitter.com/FuUNeUPnoz — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 13, 2019

Mizzou would make a comeback scoring 5 straight runs, but the purple and gold would win it in the 10th inning.

With runners on the corners Antoine Duplantis would ground to the 3rd basemen. Josh Smith would beat the throw to the plate as LSU wins 12-11.

First pitch for game 2 against Missouri will be at 5 PM on SECN+.