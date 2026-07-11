Volunteers clean the streets of North Baton Rouge as part of the 100 Day Transformation Initiative

BATON ROUGE — Volunteers took to the streets in North Baton Rouge early Saturday morning to tidy up a neighborhood in the area alongside Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

The Neighborhood Cleanup Day event, part of Mayor-President Edwards' 100 Day Transformation Initiative in North Baton Rouge, saw volunteers remove litter and debris while engaging in general beautification efforts throughout the neighborhood located between North Foster Drive and Addison Street.

"This cleanup is more than picking up litter on a Saturday," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. "This neighborhood deserves investment, attention and care."

Over the next 100 days, restoration efforts are planned to take place along Addison Street, Jean Street, Underwood Avenue, Frey Street, Bradley Street, Wilmot Street, Osborne Avenue and Ritterman Avenue.

"Our goal is for residents, community partners, and volunteers to make tangible improvements that create the momentum for a broader transformation over the next 100 days."