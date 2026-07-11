94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3 people displaced following Saturday morning house fire on Royalwood Drive

1 hour 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 12:35 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were displaced following a Saturday morning house fire on Royalwood Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

Fire officials said the fire began around 10:45 a.m. when an occupant inside the residence smelled smoke, which led to the discovery of a fire in the laundry room.

Upon firefighters' arrival, they found the occupant safely outside with light smoke coming from the lower edge of the roof.

While firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to the laundry room, the rest of the home received smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was contacted to assist three displaced adults. 

Trending News

Investigators said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning water heater.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days