Ponchatoula market vendor arrested for allegedly stealing from fellow vendors

PONCHATOULA — A booth vendor at a local market was arrested after surveillance video showed him stealing merchandise from fellow vendors, according to Ponchatoula police.

Ponchatoula Police Department responded to a theft at Mother Mulberry's Market on July 7. Officers learned Jayce Billiot, a booth vendor at the market, was allegedly stealing merchandise from other vendors at the location.

The thefts were captured on surveillance video showing Billiot taking items from multiple vendors. Following the investigation, a judge signed an arrest warrant for Billiot.

On July 9, Billiot was arrested for theft and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Jail.