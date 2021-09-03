LSU organization holds fundraiser for students hit by disaster

BATON ROUGE - Students leaders at LSU are stepping in and doing their part to help classmates affected by disasters like Hurricane Ida.

Friday the Student Philanthropy Council is having an online fundraiser to gather money for the Student Emergency Support Fund. This will go towards helping students who have been affected by natural disasters, medical issues, or anything that could hurt their education. The Council's goal is to raise $3,000 that will go directly to the students in need.

Due to the after effects of Ida, the fundraiser is being held online and promoted through the group's Instagram and Facebook page. The Council is using its platform to share stories of students impacted by the SESF and those currently in need of the fund.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here or checking SPC's social media pages.