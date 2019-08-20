85°
LSU: Officer in plain clothes may have caused intruder scare on campus

Tuesday, August 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Reports of an 'armed intruder' stirred up concern on LSU's campus Tuesday afternoon.

The alert went out around 3 p.m. warning students to stay away from Coates Hall. It included a message telling people to "run, hide or fight," a saying used by many universities nationwide during potentially dangerous situations on campus.

No injuries were reported.

A witness who was inside the building said a member of the cleaning crew said they thought they saw someone with a gun and staff reported it to police. An LSU spokesperson says the scare may have been caused by a police officer in plain clothes walking around with a gun on his belt.

Police have found no threat on campus.

LSU says the campus is returning to normal operation.

