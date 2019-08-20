LSU: Officer in plain clothes may have caused intruder scare on campus

BATON ROUGE - Reports of an 'armed intruder' stirred up concern on LSU's campus Tuesday afternoon.

The alert went out around 3 p.m. warning students to stay away from Coates Hall. It included a message telling people to "run, hide or fight," a saying used by many universities nationwide during potentially dangerous situations on campus.

Run: Exit the area and move away from danger.

Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide.

Fight: This is an absolute last resort.https://t.co/Ow23ySe5gB — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

No injuries were reported.

A witness who was inside the building said a member of the cleaning crew said they thought they saw someone with a gun and staff reported it to police. An LSU spokesperson says the scare may have been caused by a police officer in plain clothes walking around with a gun on his belt.

Police have found no threat on campus.

Large police presence outside of Coates Hall. LSU sent out an alert that there’s an armed intruder in the building. This was about 20 minutes ago. At this time there’s no reports of anyone injured @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/FGpSgLX7JB — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) August 20, 2019

LSU says the campus is returning to normal operation.