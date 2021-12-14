LSU moving ahead with 'plan' for quarterback in upcoming Texas Bowl

LSU interim football coach Brad Davis met with reporters Tuesday to discuss their upcoming Texas Bowl game and all of the questions from the LSU media centered on the two biggest topics facing the team right now: quarterback play and recruiting.

Early signing day is Wednesday, Dec. 15, but a big decision for the Tigers lone remaining game, the Texas Bowl, also lingers.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson announced he was leaving to the transfer portal last week, opening the door to speculation as to who would fill his role for the bowl trip.

LSU has only one remaining scholarship quarterback on its roster, freshman Garrett Nussmeier, who is in danger of losing a year of eligibility should he play one more game in the 2021 season. Trying to preserve his red shirt, a year where a player does not contribute significantly in playing time to his team, led to LSU not even suiting up Nussmeier for the final handful of games of the regular season.

LSU interim coach Brad Davis discusses their plan as of now for using the quarterback position in the upcoming Texas Bowl against Kansas St.



Interestingly enouhg, KState doesn't have their starter either, so neither team knows what to prepare for. #LSU pic.twitter.com/GYU6pzKnRb — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) December 14, 2021

Davis said on Tuesday that the team has a plan, which he hinted may include asking the NCAA for a one-time waiver to allow Nussmeier to play and keep his year of eligibility due to the unusual nature of Johnson's departure.

Davis added that the school has not yet heard back from the NCAA on their request, but they are proceeding with practice with all quarterback options on the table.

Should Nussmeier not be able to keep his eligibility and play in the Texas Bowl, LSU would be forced to play a walk-on quarterback, possibly Matt O'Dowd or Tavion Faulk, or use any number of receivers or running backs in a wild-cat type formation where there is no quarterback, just an athlete taking the direct snap.

LSU will face Kansas St. in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 in Houston, Texas.